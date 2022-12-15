Benzema plays against Leganes in closed-doors friendly

Real Madrid played a friendly behind closed doors today as they continue preparations for their first game after the World Cup break: A clash against Real Valladolid in La Liga on December 30th.

The exhibition game was organized against Leganes, who made the trip to Real Madrid City on Wednesday, and it’s a game to help the players gain match fitness.

Among the headliners was Karim Benzema, who left France’s World Cup squad before the tournament started due to injury. He is currently in Madrid and has recovered well — so much so that he played in today’s friendly.

While there is controversy surrounding Benzma’s departure from the France squad, it should be noted that his return to Real Madrid is good for the club and its fans, as he will likely be in better health and ready to go for the second half of the season.

Today’s friendly was 60 minutes in total, and the game ended 1 - 1. The goalscorers were Toni Kroos and Iker Undabarrena.