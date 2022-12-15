Tchouameni on the World Cup final: “It’s complicated to win, but we’re all going to work together”

World Cup rooting guide We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of spots fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you should really be rooting for. Take it here! *no actual science was used.

On a historic evening, Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni helped France beat Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals last night to advance to the final, where Argentina await them on Sunday.

Tchouameni spoke to the media and he discussed what it takes to beat a team like Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, in the biggest game in the world.

“It’s complicated to win, but we’re all going to work together to do it,” Tchouameni said. ‘We are going to make a plan, recover well and work to win this game because Messi will be there, but he also has 10 other players by his side.”

Tchouameni’s teammate, Antoine Griezmann, said after that the game that Messi is the best player in the world. Tchouameni was asked his thoughts on the matter.

“For me, Kylian Mbappe is the best,” the Real Madrid defensive midfielder said. “And he will prove it on Sunday.”