Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Argentina vs France preview

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

What’s it like for Diego to have his team face Lionel Messi

Netherlands criticism

Why you need to know the name “Peter Murphy”

Why the Netherlands were talking trash during the penalty shootout

Teams winning playing defensive football

Why it’s harder than ever to break down low blocks

Who’s going play more defensive in the final?

GOAT debate

Luka Modric legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo training at Valdebebas

Endrick

Kylian Mbappe’s uniqueness as a footballer

Lamine Yamal

And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

