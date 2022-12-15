 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Argentina vs France preview

Kiyan and Diego also talk about the successful styles of football in this tournament, and the real story behind some of the WC antics

By Kiyan Sobhani
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • What’s it like for Diego to have his team face Lionel Messi
  • Netherlands criticism
  • Why you need to know the name “Peter Murphy”
  • Why the Netherlands were talking trash during the penalty shootout
  • Teams winning playing defensive football
  • Why it’s harder than ever to break down low blocks
  • Who’s going play more defensive in the final?
  • GOAT debate
  • Luka Modric legacy
  • Cristiano Ronaldo training at Valdebebas
  • Endrick
  • Kylian Mbappe’s uniqueness as a footballer
  • Lamine Yamal
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

