Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Argentina vs France preview

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- What’s it like for Diego to have his team face Lionel Messi
- Netherlands criticism
- Why you need to know the name “Peter Murphy”
- Why the Netherlands were talking trash during the penalty shootout
- Teams winning playing defensive football
- Why it’s harder than ever to break down low blocks
- Who’s going play more defensive in the final?
- GOAT debate
- Luka Modric legacy
- Cristiano Ronaldo training at Valdebebas
- Endrick
- Kylian Mbappe’s uniqueness as a footballer
- Lamine Yamal
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
