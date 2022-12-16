Open Thread: 16 December 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack

Endrick is a Real Madrid player

Deal settled between Real Madrid and Palmeiras for the signing of Endrick, who will join Real Madrid in July 2024. According to Mario Cortegana, the operation cost was €35m fixed fee + €25m in variables without counting taxes and commissions.

His contract goes until 2027 with an option to extend for more 3 years.

Real Madrid official statement on signing Endrick from Palmeiras. pic.twitter.com/EmtGxa6wcC — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 15, 2022

Interested in Gvardiol

| JUST IN: Real Madrid and Chelsea are the most interested in Gvardiol. Both clubs have already submitted bids, but his price has sky rocketed due to the World Cup. @DiMarzio, @Soccernews_nl pic.twitter.com/IA44DdfKID — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 15, 2022

Vinicius Tobias

Real Madrid are likely to execute the purchase clause of Vinicius Tobias. The amount will be €10M. @marca pic.twitter.com/79ygBDIPlG — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) December 15, 2022

The friendly

The friendly game between Real Madrid and Leganés ended 1-1.

The team played an hour-long practice match against CD Leganés (30 minutes each half). pic.twitter.com/a2gWTDn3GR — Real Madrid Info ³⁵ (@RMadridInfo) December 15, 2022

Per report, Ancelotti has already scheduled a 2nd friendly match. It will be against Getafe on Friday 23rd of December.