 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: 16 December 2022

Friday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By felipejack
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack

Endrick is a Real Madrid player

Deal settled between Real Madrid and Palmeiras for the signing of Endrick, who will join Real Madrid in July 2024. According to Mario Cortegana, the operation cost was €35m fixed fee + €25m in variables without counting taxes and commissions.

His contract goes until 2027 with an option to extend for more 3 years.

Interested in Gvardiol

Vinicius Tobias

The friendly

The friendly game between Real Madrid and Leganés ended 1-1.

Per report, Ancelotti has already scheduled a 2nd friendly match. It will be against Getafe on Friday 23rd of December.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid