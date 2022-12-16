Palmeiras president: “Endrick negotiations the biggest in the history of Brazilian football”

Palmeiras president Leila Pereira talked about the deal between the Brazilian club and Real Madrid for Endrick Felipe, a transfer which was announced this Thursday. Los Blancos will reportedly pay around €60 million for the signing, depending on the different bonuses Endrick might achieve in the club.

“This were the biggest negotiations in the history of Brazilian football, we just concluded the biggest deal in the history of Brazilian football. Real Madrid’s offer matches Endrick’s enormous talent and the sporting and financial goals we set since the start of the negotiations,” said Pereira.

Endrick also shared his thoughts on Palmeiras’ official website, stating his commitment to the club until the summer of 2024.

“I thank Palmeiras, who will always be the club in my heart, for giving me everything I needed to be what I am today, they helped me reach my dreams and respect me and my family’s wishes. I will keep giving my all until I join Real Madrid so that I can offer Palmeiras even more things on the field, more goals, more wins, more titles and more joy for our fans,” he added.

Endrick will not make his debut for Real Madrid until the summer of 2024, when FIFA regulations will allow him to play in another continent.