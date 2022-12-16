Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch UWCL Online

Matchday 5 of the UEFA Women’s Champions League is do-or-die for both teams but more so for Las Blancas. Real Madrid is 2 points behind Paris Saint-Germain and a win would mean they would regain the power over their own fate in the competition. Losing the match would mean automatic elimination, one matchday early.

A draw would make the white team dependent on PSG’s last match which is against Chelsea. Real Madrid is expected to win against the Albanian side FK Vllaznia Shkodër in the last matchday, so a draw in Paris and a win against Vllaznia would still leave them dependent on whether Chelsea manage to defeat PSG once again. Chelsea win against PSG would mean Real Madrid going through, while any other result would mean elimination.

How to Watch

Date: 12/16/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (3 pm ET)

Venue: Parc des Princes

Available streaming: DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube