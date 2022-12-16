OFFICIAL: FIFA Club World Cup dates and location announced

FIFA have officially announced that the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in Morocco from February 1st to February 11th. Reports from the International press had informed that the tournament was going to be played in the United Arab Emirates, but Morocco will host it instead.

The teams participating in the tournament are Real Madrid (Spain), Flamengo (Brazil), Seattle Sounders (USA), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) and Auckland City (New Zealand), with Madrid and Flamengo as the heavy favorites to reach the Final.

This tournament will keep Real Madrid very busy during this first stretch of games after the World Cup. Keep in mind that Los Blancos will be facing Liverpool later in February, so coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to make sure that every player stays fresh and ready during the winter. Rotations will be crucial for Madrid and Ancelotti will have to use his depth if he wants to succeed this season.