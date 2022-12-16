Starting Lineups: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid; UWCL Group Stage

Matchday 5 of the UEFA Women’s Champions League is do-or-die for both teams but more so for Las Blancas. Real Madrid is 2 points behind Paris Saint-Germain and a win would mean they would regain the power over their own fate in the competition. Losing the match would mean automatic elimination, one matchday early. A draw would mean both teams depend on the last matchday, depending on how the French team does against Chelsea.

Alberto Toril hasn’t changed his line-up from the first leg against PSG except that Weir is now back in midfield as Zornoza is benched and Feller finds her way into the starting line-up. Once again, he’s going for a more defensive midfield with Toletti and Freja Siri.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa; Kenti, Kathellen, Rocío, Olga; Toletti, Freja Siri, Weir; Athenea, Esther, Weir

Subs: Gérard, Sofía, Teresa, Ivana, Maite, Nahikari, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Zornoza Svava

Predicted Formation: 4-2-3-1

PSG XI: Bouhaddi, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Ilestedt, Lawrence; Jean-François, Geyoro, Bachmann, Diani, Hamraoui, Baltimore

Subs: Williams, Picaud, Simon, Fazer, Li, Traore, Groenen, Martens, Folquet, Cascarino

Predicted XI: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 12/16/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (3 pm ET)

Venue: Parc des Princes

Available streaming: DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube