Managing Madrid Podcast: The Modric vs Zidane Mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Luka Modric vs Zinedine Zidane

Their stats, playing style, peak, longevity

How much do we miss Achraf Hakimi and Theo Hernandez?

Top 10 greatest players of all time

Endrick - Mbappe comparison

Endrick’s physical attributes

Karim Benzema conspiracies

World Cup XI

How would an Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni midfield trio work?

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)