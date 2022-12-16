Immediate Reaction: PSG 2 - 1 Real Madrid; UWCL Group Stage

Defeat in Paris which means elimination from UWCL. Here are my views on the game.

Grid View Real Madrid XI

PSG XI

Substitutions

Overall, the first half was full of actions on both sides. The first five minutes were pretty slow and then Baltimore hit the crossbar in the fifth minute after getting a clear show from inside the box.

The next minute, Real Madrid get a corner and the ball ends up at Freja’s feet and she hits the farther post in her attempt. Another minute later, Weir receives a pass from Athenea just outside the box and she shoots from there, the shot ending up wide.

In 11’, Athenea gives a freekick from a dangerous spot, receiving a yellow card. Early card, never a good sign. The freekick directly goes to Misa’s hands.

Three minutes later, PSG get a corner and Olga pushes the ball into another. From that corner, PSG score. De Almeida scores a brilliant header from the corner.

Baltimore had a 1 on 1 vs Misa in which the goalkeeper won. Toletti hit the post in 35’. That’s pretty much it from the second half.

No changes from either side ahead of the second half from either side.

In the very first minute of the second half, Toletti receives a yellow for a challenge against Geyoro. Dangerous and stupid tackle, deserved. In the next four minutes, Real Madrid are moving around the opponents’ box but Esther makes 2 bad decisions in 2 minutes.

In 57’ Baltimore tries her luck from great distance, she hits the post, but Misa is right there to take it if it would go a bit lower anyway.

The next minute, Olga gives a penalty with a dumb sliding tackle with a raised knee against Lawrence. Very amateur move from the left-back. Diani takes the penalty, Misa dives the other way. Goal. PSG is now 2:0 up.

Es que no es penal nunca no puedo creerlo pic.twitter.com/mUmRBjOg7t — Key (@wolfregui1) December 16, 2022

Toril makes the first move, or the first 3 moves with a triple substitution: Zornoza, Svava and Terea for Toletti, Esther and Freja Siri.

Real Madrid continue to fight, but PSG strike back every time. In 72’, Diani takes a longshot which Misa barely catches. Six minutes later, Misa makes another save against Diani. She has had her hands full with Diani there.

Substitution: Maite in for Olga. Maite makes instant impact.

Maite’s gameplay and pass to Feller opens her up, she then passes to Zornoza who has just entered the box. Zornoza shoots to the far corner of the net. Goal. 2:1.

G⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️LLLLLLLL de @claudiazornoza a falta de 10 minutos que aún hace posible la clasificación del @realmadridfem en la última jornada pic.twitter.com/zadvAkAzaK — Misa Malena Ortiz (@Misa_CF) December 16, 2022

Immediately after the goal, Toril subs Nahikari in for Feller. In the next 8 minutes the team keeps fighting but also losing possession which takes them back greatly every time.

There’s 6 minutes of added time out of which only 2 were played. In 90+2’ Karchaoui pulls Athenea’s shirt, and she makes her fall. The foul isn’t called but the ball returns inside the box to Maite whose shot gets blocked and finds Nahikari but before she had the chance to get it, Hamraoui pushes her down. There’s no replay of the challenge for the possible penalty there but the game gets stopped because Athenea is still down.

PSG wastes more time by spending more time on the ground and making a late substitution. The match goes on until 90+11’.

Final result: PSG 2:1 Real Madrid. PSG is through to the quarter finals, Real Madrid are eliminated.