Open Thread: 17 December 2022

Saturday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack

Zidane refused invitation to WC final

Benzema also posted an enigmatic message on his IG account. Was it related to France federation?

Some reports during this week stated the relationship between Benzema and Deschamps isn’t good. L’Equipe said the French coach didn’t like Benzema not thanking him during Ballon D’Or cerimony and that certain players also don’t like Karim.

Carlo on semi-finals

Official date for FIFA Club World Cup

