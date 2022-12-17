Open Thread: 17 December 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Zidane refused invitation to WC final

@RMCsport reports that Zidane has REFUSED France's invitation to the World Cup final.



Benzema's IG story shortly after. pic.twitter.com/1h1vX7sYAG — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 16, 2022

Benzema also posted an enigmatic message on his IG account. Was it related to France federation?

Some reports during this week stated the relationship between Benzema and Deschamps isn’t good. L’Equipe said the French coach didn’t like Benzema not thanking him during Ballon D’Or cerimony and that certain players also don’t like Karim.

Carlo on semi-finals

Carlo Ancelotti on IG, about the World Cup semifinals. pic.twitter.com/9F6DLTe22j — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 16, 2022

Official date for FIFA Club World Cup