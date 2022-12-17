Player Ratings: PSG 2 - 1 Real Madrid; UWCL Group Stage

GK: Misa Rodríguez - 7/10 Our best player on the night, was not very busy but was very active and played the - sweeper keeper - role very well. Nothing she could’ve done to prevent the two goals.

RB: Kenti Robles - 6/10 A decent performance from the Mexican was willing to go forward and defended well against Bachmann.

CB: Kathellen Sousa - 7/10 Continued where she left off last weekend. Dealt well with Diani and the PSG attack tried also to bring the ball forward made very few errors. Not at fault for the two goals

CB: Rocío Gálvez - 7/10 Another player who was brilliant. She did not put a foot wrong despite us playing with a high line. Her and Kathellen really coped well.

LB: Olga Carmona - 5/10 Gave away the penalty which to be honest was not a penalty did well on her defensive duties and more that stood her own against Diani and Baltimore who kept operating on that left channel.

CDM: Freja Siri - 5/10 This game was not suited for her, I understood Toril’s thinking in bringing a physical presence, but we needed Teresa more in that role she did well imposing herself even hit the post but lost a lot of possession.

CM: Sandie Toletti - 6/10 She’s getting better and better, was more involved and was everywhere and had a fierce shot hit the post. She getting back to her best in one of the few positives yesterday.

RW: Athenea del Castillo - 5/10 Her decision making has really deteriorated in the last few weeks. Needs to regain her early season form and coolness.

AM: Caroline Weir - 5/10 Not a good game for her. She worked hard, tried creating chances but missed three really good opportunities where she shot weakly at the goalkeeper and twice refused to take a shot when in the box. Needs this Holiday break to recharge.

LW: Naomie Feller - 8/10 The only bright spot in our attack. She caused all sorts of problem for the reliable Ashley Lawrence. Got the assist as she motored away from Lawrence and slid it in to Zornoza.

CF: Esther González - 4/10 Not good enough from the striker who has really fallen off. Broke many of our attacks by making the wrong choices with the ball. Needs a break.

CDM: Teresa Abelleira - 8/10 (replaced Toletti: 65’) Was our best player when she came on in midfield its astonishing that she’s not getting starts.

LB: Sofie Svava - 5/10 (replaced Freja: 66’) Came in to release Olga who went on to play on the left wing. Was solid in defense.

CM: Claudia Zornoza - 6/10 (replaced Esther: 66’) Did well when she came on and took her goal well.

AM/LW: Maite Oroz - 8/10 (replaced Olga: 80’) Did more in those ten minutes than majority of the players who started. Our consolation goal was all her. She should be in our best starting eleven.

CF: Nahikari García - 5/10 (replaced Feller: 82’) Came in too late to make any impact but she should’ve gotten a penalty after Hamraoui barged into her as she took a shot. She’s another player who should be in the starting eleven.