Open Thread: 18 December 2022

What a day: the World Cup final

A World Cup final matchday! pic.twitter.com/wAOWVdXH6j — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 17, 2022

Surprisingly, most Brazilians I know is supporting Argentina. The reasons are many:

It’s South American football too;

Messi’s carrer is brilliant, this is his last WC and he deserves it;

France will be strong in 2026 again and they don’t want any chance of France winning three World Cups back to back. Argentina, however, won’t be that strong after Messi retires.

France won Brazil in 1998 World Cup final and also knocked out Brazil in 2006 Quarter Finals (What a performance by Zizou in that game!!).

Congrats to the 3rd place, Modric and Croatia!

Well deserved.

Benzema wanted to stay with France squad

I didn’t understand why Benzema was ruled out of the World Cup so fast, especially that Deschamps didn’t call any player to replace Benzema.

| Karim Benzema has cut off all contact with France staff since his injury. He wanted to stay with the squad and see how his injury evolved but the staff including doctor Franck Le Gall did not see the point. @lequipe — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 17, 2022

Karim Benzema has cut ALL contact with staff in the national team. He wanted to stay and see how his injury evolved, but Deschamps and the team doctor sent him home. @lequipe #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 17, 2022

