Open Thread: 18 December 2022

Sunday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack

What a day: the World Cup final

Surprisingly, most Brazilians I know is supporting Argentina. The reasons are many:

  • It’s South American football too;
  • Messi’s carrer is brilliant, this is his last WC and he deserves it;
  • France will be strong in 2026 again and they don’t want any chance of France winning three World Cups back to back. Argentina, however, won’t be that strong after Messi retires.
  • France won Brazil in 1998 World Cup final and also knocked out Brazil in 2006 Quarter Finals (What a performance by Zizou in that game!!).

Congrats to the 3rd place, Modric and Croatia!

Well deserved.

Benzema wanted to stay with France squad

I didn’t understand why Benzema was ruled out of the World Cup so fast, especially that Deschamps didn’t call any player to replace Benzema.

Some international players returned

