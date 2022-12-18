France vs Argentina 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch World Cup Final online

France and Argentina meet in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final and the narrative of it all couldn’t be any more exciting. Can Kylian Mbappe and France win their second consecutive World Cup? Will Mbappe become the best player in the history of the tournament if he wins his second trophy when he’s still 23 years old? On the other hand, can Lionel Messi win that elusive World Cup which separates him from Argentinian legend Diego Maradona?

Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are the only two madridistas featuring in this Final and only Tchouameni will be expected to play. Karim Benzema should have been there too but a muscle injury and some weird stuff inside France’s dressing room kept him in Madrid.

No matter what happens in this game, a very busy schedule awaits for Real Madrid right after the break. It’s the end of what’s been a very controversial World Cup, so hopefully the Final provides good content.

Don’t miss it!

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM 2022 WORLD CUP FINAL

Date: 12/18/2022

Time: 16:00 CET, 10:00am EST.

Venue: Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar.

Available TV: Telemundo (USA), Gol Mundial (Spain)

Available Streaming: Sling TV (USA)

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.