Las Blancas Podcast: The one in which we got knocked out of UWCL

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 2-1 loss against PSG.
Talking points:
- Lineups and selection choices; Freja’s return to the lineup
- End-to-end action in the opening 10 minutes
- Real Madrid’s inability to defend corners and PSG’s corner
- PSG’s ideas in buildup and how they created advantage for their fullbacks
- Real Madrid’s highline and its shortcomings
- Real Madrid’s issues in buildup against PSG’s approach
- Lack of ideas and composure in buildup
- Freja’s performance in the first half
- The love affair with the frame of the goal in this game
- Olga’s rash challenge on Diani for the penalty
- The balance between verticality and controlled possession
- The predictability of Real Madrid’s substitutions and their timings
- Instant improvements in the possession scheme with Tere and Zornoza’s introduction
- Maite’s impact and role in Madrid’s game
- The case for Maite and Tere in the team
- The intensity in the final minutes of the game
- Diani and Baltimore’s connection
- What next for Toril?
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
