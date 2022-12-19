Las Blancas Podcast: The one in which we got knocked out of UWCL

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 2-1 loss against PSG.

Talking points:

Lineups and selection choices; Freja’s return to the lineup

End-to-end action in the opening 10 minutes

Real Madrid’s inability to defend corners and PSG’s corner

PSG’s ideas in buildup and how they created advantage for their fullbacks

Real Madrid’s highline and its shortcomings

Real Madrid’s issues in buildup against PSG’s approach

Lack of ideas and composure in buildup

Freja’s performance in the first half

The love affair with the frame of the goal in this game

Olga’s rash challenge on Diani for the penalty

The balance between verticality and controlled possession

The predictability of Real Madrid’s substitutions and their timings

Instant improvements in the possession scheme with Tere and Zornoza’s introduction

Maite’s impact and role in Madrid’s game

The case for Maite and Tere in the team

The intensity in the final minutes of the game

Diani and Baltimore’s connection

What next for Toril?

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)