Open Thread: 19 December 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

Greatness must be recognized.

It is possible to separate the man from the fan boys and recognize what a career he’s had. It is now complete. When the final whistle blew that win seemed to matter more to him than anything else he’s won previously. He showed up when it mattered, lead his team and didn’t give up till the end. Now that’s very Real Madridesque. Maybe he just needed to leave Barcelona to develop that mentality. Congratulations Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Fantastic cameo.

The final result will overshadow it, but Camavinga’s performance was top class. Once again a difference maker in the toughest moments in UCL and now in the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/8pETDOlsYb — TC (@totalcristiano) December 18, 2022

Congratulations Luka.

Official: Luka Modrić named 3rd best player of the World Cup, behind Mbappé and Messi. pic.twitter.com/5WLsBBzJE8 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 18, 2022

Onwards and Upwards!!