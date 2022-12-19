Ancelotti responds to Brazil rumors: “I don’t want to leave Real Madrid unless I’m sacked”

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti talked to Italian radio station Rai Uno and discussed the recent rumors about him been keen on leaving the club to coach the Brazilian national team in the summer of 2023.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future but I am very happy in Madrid and I have a contract until 2024. I don’t want to leave unless I am sacked,” said Ancelotti, denying the reports published in the Brazilian press.

The Italian coach also talked about the future for the club. Real Madrid have needed to change their transfer policy in recent years but Ancelotti thinks the club will still be able to compete for every single trophy even if they don’t sign the world’s best players every summer.

“Real Madrid’s future will be great no matter the players signing for the club, and that’s because of Florentino Perez,” he explained, praising his boss.

It looks like Ancelotti wants to stay in the Spanish capital, but that doesn’t mean he will, as his future as Madrid’s coach will be determined by how much success he can bring every single year.