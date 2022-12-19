Toni Kroos thinks Zidane is “itching” to get back into coaching

Following the conclusion of the World Cup, Toni Kroos fired up the mic to work and spoke to his brother, Felix, on his podcast “Einfach mal Luppen” regarding the next France coach. Didier Deschamps led his nation to yet another final and has been in the role for over 10 years. It’s unclear whether he will stay on for another cycle, but some rumors in French media suggest he will continue.

Despite those rumors, Toni Kroos was clear on who should succeed Deschamps should France select a new manager for their next cycle. “Without a doubt, Zizou would be a great sucessor to Deschamps,” Kroos told his brother, Felix. “Now the big question is: ‘What does Didier Deschamps want?’. I think it is a 70:30 possibility that Zidane becomes the next manager of France. In general, I think Zizou is itching to get back into training and coaching.”

To end the podcast, Kroos went on to congratulate Messi for his World Cup triumph. “He deserves it. As for individual performances, I have never seen a player be so consistent as this guy.”