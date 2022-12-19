Images of Real Madrid’s 2023/2024 home kit leak

Real Madrid’s home kits for next season will have a new design, with images leaking courtesy of Footyheadlines.

The royal white will remain as always, but will be accompanied by two additional colors next season: a yellow gold and navy blue. The template for the kit will follow the same designs used by Adidas in the Qatar World Cup. The new Adidas emblem (without any text) will be present and “Fly Emirates” will remain the sponsor after securing a new deal with the club.

The design is still subject to change, but any changes will likely be minor. Footyheadlines, who often leak kit release first, feel 90% confident that the 2023/2024 Real Madrid kit will be similar to the above images. It’s not yet known the design of the away kit or the third kit, but images will likely leak in the coming months.

The number font has not yet been released, but always remains of interest to fans. The font in recent seasons has been customized and unique to the club — appealing to those who purchase the kit on an annual basis.