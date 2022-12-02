Open Thread: December 2, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to cocktails: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Yeesh! What a Fun Night of Football!

Did you catch any of the action from yesterday’s matches? Spain took control of their match against Japan and got a 1-0 lead. In the second half though... A japanese anime-like resurgence saw the Asian team turn the game on it’s head a la their Germany game, winning 2-1 and finishing top of their Group. This surprising result, put Germany on the plane back to Berlin, despite the 2014 winners beating Costa Rica 4-2. There were so many ways that this group could have played out, but, in the end, it doesn’t even matter (ohoho) Spain will be facing Morroco, while Japan take on the Lukita-led Croatian NT.

Speaking of these other two teams, Croatia drew with Belgium, effectively ending what was the Golden Generation’s last chance at international silverware early. Then again, maybe that was really a couple years back at best. Morroco beat Canada and made finished top of their group.

So what’s on Today’s Menu?

S.Korea vs Portugal

Ghana vs Uruguay (we could watch out golden boy here, though perhaps my fellow mod Juninho will be watching the other match for... you know, often stated reasons...)

Serbia vs Switzerland

Cameroon vs Brazil

By the way, these are the last Group Stage matches. From tomorrow onwards, we proceed to the knockout rounds.