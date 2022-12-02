Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Spain hold on; Germany out

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

The Group E rollercoaster

Spain’s performance vs Japan

Luis Enrique’s starting XI and changes

Spain’s good and bad come to the forefront

Germany vs Costa Rica

Knockout stage predictions

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week over on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

