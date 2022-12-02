 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Spain hold on; Germany out

Kiyan and Diego react to the Group E rollercoaster

By Kiyan Sobhani
Japan v Spain: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • The Group E rollercoaster
  • Spain’s performance vs Japan
  • Luis Enrique’s starting XI and changes
  • Spain’s good and bad come to the forefront
  • Germany vs Costa Rica
  • Knockout stage predictions

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

