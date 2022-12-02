VIDEO: Saying goodbye to Belgium PLUS would Enzo Fernandez be a good signing for Real Madrid?

World Cup rooting guide We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of spots fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you should really be rooting for. Take it here! *no actual science was used.

On this week’s world famous Real Madrid mailbag that goes up every week exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete spent an entire episode answering questions from fans. This week’s topics included: Belgium’s World Cup exit, Jude Bellingham’s price, Jamal Musiala, Eduardo Camavinga’s future, and a ton more.

The clip we’ve uploaded for free on YouTube this week is a question asking us to give our thoughts on whether or not Enzo Fernandez actually makes sense as a ‘Plan B’. Also some bonus Belgium talk:

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

The full episode can be found here: bit.ly/3VLeT9O

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid