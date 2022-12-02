 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rodrygo will start against Cameroon

The attacker will get his first start for Brazil today.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Brazil v Switzerland: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes will get his first start for the Brazilian national team when La Canarinha face Cameroon this Friday, according to reports from the Brazilian press.

Brazil coach Tite will make rotations today as his team has all but secured the first spot in their group following their two wins against Serbia and Switzerland. Vinicius Jr could start the game on the bench.

Rodrygo has been particularly impressive during the 2022-2023 season, and he’s earned the chance to prove his worth for the Brazilian national team as a starter. The attacker could potentially compete with Raphinha for the starting spot on the right wing during the rest of the tournament, so it will be interesting to see how Rodrygo performs against Cameroon and keep an eye on the battle for the spot.

Militao could potentially start in the center of the defensive line if Tite wants to give Silva and Marquinhos some rest.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid