Rodrygo will start against Cameroon

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes will get his first start for the Brazilian national team when La Canarinha face Cameroon this Friday, according to reports from the Brazilian press.

Brazil coach Tite will make rotations today as his team has all but secured the first spot in their group following their two wins against Serbia and Switzerland. Vinicius Jr could start the game on the bench.

Rodrygo has been particularly impressive during the 2022-2023 season, and he’s earned the chance to prove his worth for the Brazilian national team as a starter. The attacker could potentially compete with Raphinha for the starting spot on the right wing during the rest of the tournament, so it will be interesting to see how Rodrygo performs against Cameroon and keep an eye on the battle for the spot.

Militao could potentially start in the center of the defensive line if Tite wants to give Silva and Marquinhos some rest.