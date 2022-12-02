Nacho unsure about Real Madrid renewal — report

He is one of the most cherished Real Madrid servants of the modern era. Nacho Fernandez, a treasure in the defensive line, came through Castilla and has been at the club since — happy with any role he’s given and putting his heart on the field with great performances over and over again.

Nacho, now 32, currently has a contract with Real Madrid which lasts until 2023. He reportedly has an offer from Real Madrid which would extend the Spaniard until 2024. He would receive the classic one-year extension the club offers to players over 30.

But a report in Marca today suggests that Nacho has not agreed to an extension yet, and that he’s looking to see what other options he has over the next few months.

The reason for him waiting, per that same report, is that Nacho feels like he can play more than he currently is, and right now he’s fourth choice center-back behind Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Eder Militao.

Nacho will not be ahead of any of those players unless there’s an injury or suspension. Though, it’s also clear that given the amount of times injuries and suspensions unfortunately happen at Real, Nacho would still play quite a bit of football.

Another factor is that Nacho would surely have to downgrade clubs if he chose a team that prioritized his playing time.

It’s perfectly reasonable for Nacho to wait to see what his options are before signing any deal, and there is plenty of time left for the club and player to find a solution.