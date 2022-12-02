Rudiger says Germany were too nice

World Cup rooting guide We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of spots fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you should really be rooting for. Take it here! *no actual science was used.

In a shocking group stage exit, Germany finished third in Group E. They leave the World Cup having generated the highest xG in the tournament (10.2), and missing a ton of chances. Their four points were not enough to balance out their poor finishing and poor defending.

Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger was vocal about his team’s elimination. Following the 4 - 2 win over Costa Rica, Rudiger spoke to the media and proclaimed Germany lacked some “greed” and were too nice.

“We’re back to square one,” Rudiger told reporters. “That’s the hard reality! A lot of talent, all well and good, but there are other things that go into it.

“This last greed, this something dirty, we miss that. We are a very, very nice team!”

Rudiger certainly did his part to bring some bark and bite to Germany, but ultimately there was only so much he could do from the backline, and he even nearly scored in each of Gemany’s group stage games.