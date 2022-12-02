20-year-old World Cup sensation, Gvardiol: “Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world”

Josko Gvardiol has been one of the breakout stars of the on-going 2022 Qatar World Cup. The 20-year-old Croatian center back has proven to be one of the best defenders in the competition and is now drawing attention from all of Europe’s biggest clubs. Spanish outlet Revelo, have suggested that Real Madrid are interested in the player and had the opportunity to quote Gvardiol on the links:

“Luka Modric does not have to tell me anything about Real Madrid, there is no need. I already know everything, I know it is the biggest club in the world and how important it is to be linked to such a team”.

Gvardiol currently plays for Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and was tipped for the top by his U21 Croatian National team coach earlier this year: “He’ll be one of the most expensive defenders ever when he changes club, probably in a year or two,” Igor Biscan told The Athletic. “No matter the occasion, he plays with such composure.”

When Gvardiol was asked by The Athletic about links to Chelsea, the player replied: “About me and Chelsea? I don’t know. You know what happened in the last few months. To be honest, I have no idea. My agent is taking care of this and we will see. Right now, I’m happy in Leipzig. I don’t know, we will see – you never know. You know the stories and these things, but all I can say is that I’m happy in Leipzig and right now I’m going to stay there and perform for them. It’s a big club of course and, who knows, maybe one day I will be there. It’s really nice to see things like this, especially because there is Kovacic, so you never know. I talk with him.”

Given his performances at the World Cup, it will be more than just Chelsea and Real Madrid interested in the young player’s signature.