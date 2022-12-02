Preview, Squad List, Team News: Levante Las Planas vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Preview

Real Madrid faces Levante Las Planas for the first time ever. The Catalan team currently sits on the 13th place in the league, with only 2 wins and 2 draws this season. The Madrid team is looking for another 3 points which would help them greatly in securing the 2nd place in the league before the Christmas holidays, while Levante are looking to escape the relegation zone.

The former CD Tacón player, Esther Martín-Pozuelo, had an interview with AS where she was asked about how does it feel to face Real Madrid after leaving Tacón in its transition year right before the merge was complete.

“The match against Real Madrid? Of all the games, the one against Real Madrid will always be the most special for me. I always think that one of my greatest achievements is having helped create the women’s Real Madrid. I was in that group and for me it was a dream come true. The transition year, when we were already in Valdebebas, I enjoyed it very much,” Esther Martín for AS.

Real Madrid coach, Alberto Toril, tried the new formation 3-5-2 against Alhama El Pozo last weekend and is expected to take things up a notch with the same idea.

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Møller, Feller, Athenea

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena (technical decision likely), Claudia F.

Lorena is still out for unknown reasons (even though she was seen training) and Claudia F. seems on and off the squad, right after she played 45 minutes last weekend as well.