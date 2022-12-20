 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: 20 December 2022

Tuesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

Real Madrid football will soon be back.

In 10 days to be precise we will take on Real Valladolid. There will be rotations. Courtois, Hazard, Rudiger and Fede Valverde have already joined the team while Asensio and Carvajal will arrive today followed by the Brazilians on the 26th of December.

World Cup Best 11!!

Luka makes the list. What do ya’ll think? Any changes?

Mr. Balon D’or turns 35. Happy Birthday Karim!!

