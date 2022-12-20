Open Thread: 20 December 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

Real Madrid football will soon be back.

In 10 days to be precise we will take on Real Valladolid. There will be rotations. Courtois, Hazard, Rudiger and Fede Valverde have already joined the team while Asensio and Carvajal will arrive today followed by the Brazilians on the 26th of December.

❗️While the other players got 15-16 days off after the World Cup, Modrić, Tchouameni and Camavinga will have 9 days to rest.



It's almost impossible they will play vs Valladolid. @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 19, 2022

World Cup Best 11!!

Luka makes the list. What do ya’ll think? Any changes?

Luka Modrić included in the best XI of the World Cup by @lequipe. pic.twitter.com/l3udWgtW5O — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 19, 2022

Mr. Balon D’or turns 35. Happy Birthday Karim!!