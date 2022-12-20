Carvajal and Asensio rejoin Real Madrid’s squad after World Cup break

Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio rejoined Real Madrid’s squad in training this Tuesday after their World Cup break, with Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Rudiger and Fede Valverde also back with the team following their participation in the tournament.

Brazil’s Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao and Vinicius Junior will be the next three players to rejoin the squad, and that will happen on December 26th. Those three could potentially face Valladolid on December 30th, which will be Real Madrid’s very first game after the break and the last match of this calendar year. However, it will all depend on whether or not coach Carlo Ancelotti thinks they’re fresh enough to start.

Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni will rejoin the squad a bit later and they should not be expected to feature in that game, although their presence on Madrid’s away match against Villarreal on January 7th seems a bit more likely.