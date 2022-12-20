Churros y Tácticas Podcast: World Cup Final Reaction

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- How good this World Cup was?
- Emiliano Martinez’s penalty shootout psychological bullying
- Sergio Aguero’s comments on Eduardo Camavinga
- GOAT debate
- Argentina getting better with every game
- French politics
- Kylian Mbappe’s greatness
- Have Madridistas forgiven Mbappe?
- South Park, Simpsons, and Family Guy
- Pedro and Gavi vs Xavi and Iniesita at that age
- Isco / Sevilla divorce
- Monchi
- Salt Bae
- The cloak on Lionel Messi
- And more.
