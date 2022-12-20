Churros y Tácticas Podcast: World Cup Final Reaction

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

How good this World Cup was?

Emiliano Martinez’s penalty shootout psychological bullying

Sergio Aguero’s comments on Eduardo Camavinga

GOAT debate

Argentina getting better with every game

French politics

Kylian Mbappe’s greatness

Have Madridistas forgiven Mbappe?

South Park, Simpsons, and Family Guy

Pedro and Gavi vs Xavi and Iniesita at that age

Isco / Sevilla divorce

Monchi

Salt Bae

The cloak on Lionel Messi

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

