 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: World Cup Final Reaction

Kiyan and Diego discuss an incredible final and the aftermath of it all

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • How good this World Cup was?
  • Emiliano Martinez’s penalty shootout psychological bullying
  • Sergio Aguero’s comments on Eduardo Camavinga
  • GOAT debate
  • Argentina getting better with every game
  • French politics
  • Kylian Mbappe’s greatness
  • Have Madridistas forgiven Mbappe?
  • South Park, Simpsons, and Family Guy
  • Pedro and Gavi vs Xavi and Iniesita at that age
  • Isco / Sevilla divorce
  • Monchi
  • Salt Bae
  • The cloak on Lionel Messi
  • And more.

Click here for access

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid