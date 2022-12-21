Open Thread: 21 December 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

A lot of contract decisions up in the air.

Which ones deserve a new contract? For how long? At what wages? Los Blancos Management will sure have a busy summer. For the purposes of the blog discussion we’ll look at 4 important players over the years and just answer yay or nay.

Poll Should Nacho get a new contract? Yay

Nay vote view results 77% Yay (21 votes)

22% Nay (6 votes) 27 votes total Vote Now

️| Nacho’s continuity at Real Madrid is NOT guaranteed. He has not received a contract offer yet. @relevo pic.twitter.com/Rvfsn8q1OS — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 20, 2022

Poll Should Asensio get a new contract? Yay

Nay vote view results 51% Yay (15 votes)

48% Nay (14 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now

️| Real Madrid’s plan was to offer Asensio a new contract before January 1st & so far, there has been no offer. The player wants to stay & is waiting. @relevo pic.twitter.com/OVBekfFRc1 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 20, 2022

Poll How about Toni? New Contract? Yay

Nay vote view results 100% Yay (34 votes)

0% Nay (0 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

️| Real Madrid & Toni Kroos will meet soon to discuss his future. In the locker room, there is fear that this will be Toni’s last season. @relevo pic.twitter.com/nkKJqWxn7F — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 20, 2022

Poll And finally Luka!! New contract? Yay

Nay vote view results 94% Yay (32 votes)

5% Nay (2 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

️| Real Madrid are optimistic regarding Modrić’s continuity at the club. @relevo pic.twitter.com/cCB02KSdDY — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 20, 2022

Now on to the coaches!!

Don Carlo quickly poured cold water on the Brazil rumours stating that he would only leave if he gets sacked. Now at Real Madrid that is a very realistic possibility for any coach not named Zidane, especially if the season goes south. If Carlo were to leave which one of these two would you prefer to take over the first team?

Poll Which one of the two would you want to succeed Carlo? Raul

Arbeloa

Neither (Name another option in the comments) vote view results 51% Raul (15 votes)

10% Arbeloa (3 votes)

37% Neither (Name another option in the comments) (11 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now