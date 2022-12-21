 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: 21 December 2022

Wednesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Victor Carretero/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

A lot of contract decisions up in the air.

Which ones deserve a new contract? For how long? At what wages? Los Blancos Management will sure have a busy summer. For the purposes of the blog discussion we’ll look at 4 important players over the years and just answer yay or nay.

Poll

Should Nacho get a new contract?

view results
  • 77%
    Yay
    (21 votes)
  • 22%
    Nay
    (6 votes)
27 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should Asensio get a new contract?

view results
  • 51%
    Yay
    (15 votes)
  • 48%
    Nay
    (14 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How about Toni? New Contract?

view results
  • 100%
    Yay
    (34 votes)
  • 0%
    Nay
    (0 votes)
34 votes total Vote Now

Poll

And finally Luka!! New contract?

view results
  • 94%
    Yay
    (32 votes)
  • 5%
    Nay
    (2 votes)
34 votes total Vote Now

Now on to the coaches!!

Don Carlo quickly poured cold water on the Brazil rumours stating that he would only leave if he gets sacked. Now at Real Madrid that is a very realistic possibility for any coach not named Zidane, especially if the season goes south. If Carlo were to leave which one of these two would you prefer to take over the first team?

Poll

Which one of the two would you want to succeed Carlo?

view results
  • 51%
    Raul
    (15 votes)
  • 10%
    Arbeloa
    (3 votes)
  • 37%
    Neither (Name another option in the comments)
    (11 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

