Managing Madrid Podcast: Benzema and French politics; Camavinga at LB; Zidane; Toronto; Castilla Corner

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in three parts.

Part 1: Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar on World Cup Final aftermath:

How much was Karim Benzema missed in the World Cup final?

French politics

Argentina’s tactics

Kylian Mbappe - Emiliano Martinez beef

France’s injuries finally taking a toll

Eduardo Camavinga at left-back

Did our evaluation of Camavinga go up after this tournament?

Does Zinedine Zidane improve this French team?

Antoine Griezmann’s issue with Benzema

Mbappe’s greatness

The Mbappe doll

Salt Bae

How does the 2nd half of the season unfold?

Enzo Fernandez or Jude Bellingham?

And more.

Part 2 (~48:30): Kiyan is joined by fans in Toronto, as well as special guest Kristian Jack:

The greatest president in Real Madrid history

The Qatar experience

The evolution of footballers

Vinicius’s performance at the World Cup

And more.

Part 3 (1:16:00): Castilla Corner with Ruben Skjerping and Kristofer McCormack:

Another impressive comeback

The value of a good squad

Do we need a backup for Benzema? How far away is Álvaro from being good enough?

One point behind the top of the table – how optimistic should we be?

The importance of young players in the current market

Arbeloa’s record-breaking Juvenil A

Marcelo’s son standing out for Infantil A

Enzo and Theo Zidane playing against each other

