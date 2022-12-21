Real Madrid train with hypoxic masks

The physical tests are starting to heat up at Valdebebas as Real Madrid’s fitness trainer Antonio Pintus has begun ramping up the team’s fitness levels as they prepare for their return to La Liga on December 30th when they face Real Valladolid.

Today, Pintus had the players put on hypoxic masks for the first half of the training session, which was exclusively focused on fitness drills. The masks, which have been used by the club for a couple years on and off, restrict air flow to the players who wear them, which, in turn, strengthens their respiratory muscles.

Ancelotti had many of his players available, but not all have returned after the World Cup. Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Luka Modric have yet to rejoin the squad.

Here are some photos of today’s training session:

