Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Vllaznia; UWCL Group Stage

The last matchday of UEFA Women’s Champions League is here! Real Madrid play their last game of the year 2022 against the Albanian side FK Vllaznia on Alfredo Di Stéfano. Las Blancas have been eliminated after the defeat against Paris Saint-Germain last week but there is still one more game to play. The slogan ‘Hasta el final, vamos Real’ is still with the team pushing them to finish the year on a good note.

Preview

Alberto Toril has spoken up about the scare Athenea suffered in the last week’s game in the last minutes. The fans have been worried after noticing her leg was wrapped in the pictures of the team Christmas dinner held the other day. “Athenea has suffered a small injury and we trust that she will be ready after the holidays,” said the manager.

The coach has also addressed the absence of Lorena Navarro in the last 7 consecutive matches. He has confirmed her absence was strictly technical decision.

“Lorena knows her situation, she is another member of the squad. She is one more player and is treated with respect. There are other players that the coaching staff trusts more, but there is no problem there, it’s a purely sporting situation,” said Alberto Toril during the press conference ahead of the match against Vllaznia.

Las Blancas have already faced Vllaznia in the first matchday of this season’s UWCL campaign winning 0-2 with goals of Esther and Olga (penalty). The game will be remembered as the one in which Real Madrid took over 30 shots and only 1 of them went in, excluding the penalty given by the Albanian side.

In the pre-match press conference, midfielder Maite Oroz spoke as well. She addressed the eagerness of the team to finish this UWCL campaign on a high.

“It’s our last home game in this Champions League campaign and we’re looking forward to it with great enthusiasm. It’s going to be a great game and hopefully we’ll give the fans a good time. We are Real Madrid and we’re heading into the game with the intention of taking all three points. We’re going to put on our best display as a team,” said Oroz.

The match is on December 22nd at 21:00 CET (3pm ET) on Alfredo Di Stéfano.

Squad List

