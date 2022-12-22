Real Madrid vs. Vllaznia Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch UWCL Online

The last matchday of UEFA Women’s Champions League is here! Real Madrid play their last game of the year 2022 against the Albanian side FK Vllaznia on Alfredo Di Stéfano. Las Blancas have been eliminated after the defeat against Paris Saint-Germain last week but there is still one more game to play.

Las Blancas have already faced Vllaznia in the first matchday of this season’s UWCL campaign winning 0-2 with goals of Esther and Olga (penalty).

“It’s our last home game in this Champions League campaign and we’re looking forward to it with great enthusiasm. It’s going to be a great game and hopefully we’ll give the fans a good time. We are Real Madrid and we’re heading into the game with the intention of taking all three points. We’re going to put on our best display as a team,” said Oroz.

How to Watch

Date: 12/22/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (3 pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube