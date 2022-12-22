Open Thread: 22 December 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
How will we lineup vs Valladolid?
❗️Expected XI vs Real Valladolid:— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 21, 2022
Courtois;
Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy;
Valverde, Kroos, Ceballos;
Lucas V./Hazard, Benzema, Asensio. @diarioas
What will be the price tags though?
| BREAKING: Real Madrid are now confident of winning the race to sign Jude Bellingham. Liverpool believe their chances are now only "moderate". @BILD #rmalive— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 21, 2022
Real Madrid are interested in signing Gvardiol and internally the club's management is already thinking of making a move - as he's the chosen one to strengthen the backline. @marca ❗️ pic.twitter.com/HIOzq9wGPn— Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) December 21, 2022
ICYMI: Luka Modric vs Zinedine Zidane — who was better?
In this free video uploaded to YouTube, Kiyan Sobhani, and Lucas Navarrete give their thoughts on whether or not Luka Modric has a case to be ranked higher than Zinedine Zidane in the all-time football rankings. Give it a watch.
