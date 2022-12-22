Open Thread: 22 December 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

How will we lineup vs Valladolid?

❗️Expected XI vs Real Valladolid:



Courtois;

Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy;

Valverde, Kroos, Ceballos;

Lucas V./Hazard, Benzema, Asensio. @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 21, 2022

What will be the price tags though?

| BREAKING: Real Madrid are now confident of winning the race to sign Jude Bellingham. Liverpool believe their chances are now only "moderate". @BILD #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 21, 2022

Real Madrid are interested in signing Gvardiol and internally the club's management is already thinking of making a move - as he's the chosen one to strengthen the backline. @marca ❗️ pic.twitter.com/HIOzq9wGPn — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) December 21, 2022

