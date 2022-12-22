Bellingham makes Real Madrid a priority over Liverpool and Manchester City -report

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has decided to make Real Madrid a priority for his next move, which will happen in the summer of 2023. That’s what reports from both MARCA and AS published this Thursday are indicating. The British player is not that keen on signing for either Liverpool or Manchester City and would rather play for Los Blancos, per those same reports.

Although other reports from those same outlets published just a few weeks ago suggested that Bellingham’s signing for Real Madrid was “all but impossible” due to his current value in the market, it now looks like Los Blancos are more optimistic about reaching a deal with Borussia Dortmund because of Bellingham’s decision. Real Madrid and Dortmund have a solid relationship, so Los Blancos are confident about reaching an agreement with the German club.

Bellingham could still change his mind in months to come if clubs from the Premier League offer him a much better deal, that’s for sure. However, it looks like Real Madrid are back in the race for the talented midfielder.