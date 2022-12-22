Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Vllaznia; UWCL Group Stage

The last matchday of the UEFA Women’s Champions League and the last match of this calendar year certainly brought us a lot of surprises.

First of many being the late squad list issued by the club only 6 hours before the kick-off. While Toril addressed the absence of Athenea in the pre-match press conference, there were 4 more names missing that took the fanbase by surprise. Olga, Nahikari, Lucía, and Zornoza were mysteriously dropped. Later on, it was revealed by Relevo that a virus struck three of them and that Zornoza has discomfort.

Un virus y las lesiones merman la convocatoria del Real Madrid en su despedida de la Champions:



❌ Por indisposición: Lucía Rodríguez, Nahikari y Olga Carmona.

❌ Por pequeñas molestias: Athenea y Claudia Zornoza.



✍ @Mayca_Jimenez pic.twitter.com/90MoLG0ka8 — Relevo (@relevo) December 22, 2022

The rest of the surprises can be seen in the line-up itself as Møller joins the starting XI, alongside Teresa and Maite who hadn’t been counted on in UWCL to start matches this season. Meline Gérard plays her first UWCL match of the season.

Real Madrid XI: Gérard, Kenti, Teresa, Rocío, Ivana, M. Oroz, Weir, Kathellen, Møller, Feller, Svava

Subs: Misa, Sofía, Toletti, Esther, Claudia F., Freja Siri, C. Camacho, Paula Partido

Predicted formation: 3-5-2

Vllaznia XI: Williams-Mosler, Popovic, Gjergji, Maliqi, Gjini, Lufo, Franja, Ramadani, Doci, Cavanaugh, Shala

Subs: Raxhimi, Rexhepi, Vuksani, Curraj, Davidson, G. Berisha, Borci, Kodra, Saranovic, Panayiotou, Bashka

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

How to Watch

Date: 12/22/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (3 pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube