Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Vllaznia; UWCL Group Stage

The last matchday of the UEFA Women’s Champions League and the last match of this calendar year certainly brought us a lot of surprises.
First of many being the late squad list issued by the club only 6 hours before the kick-off. While Toril addressed the absence of Athenea in the pre-match press conference, there were 4 more names missing that took the fanbase by surprise. Olga, Nahikari, Lucía, and Zornoza were mysteriously dropped. Later on, it was revealed by Relevo that a virus struck three of them and that Zornoza has discomfort.
Un virus y las lesiones merman la convocatoria del Real Madrid en su despedida de la Champions:— Relevo (@relevo) December 22, 2022
❌ Por indisposición: Lucía Rodríguez, Nahikari y Olga Carmona.
❌ Por pequeñas molestias: Athenea y Claudia Zornoza.
✍ @Mayca_Jimenez pic.twitter.com/90MoLG0ka8
The rest of the surprises can be seen in the line-up itself as Møller joins the starting XI, alongside Teresa and Maite who hadn’t been counted on in UWCL to start matches this season. Meline Gérard plays her first UWCL match of the season.
Starting Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Gérard, Kenti, Teresa, Rocío, Ivana, M. Oroz, Weir, Kathellen, Møller, Feller, Svava
Subs: Misa, Sofía, Toletti, Esther, Claudia F., Freja Siri, C. Camacho, Paula Partido
Predicted formation: 3-5-2
Vllaznia XI: Williams-Mosler, Popovic, Gjergji, Maliqi, Gjini, Lufo, Franja, Ramadani, Doci, Cavanaugh, Shala
Subs: Raxhimi, Rexhepi, Vuksani, Curraj, Davidson, G. Berisha, Borci, Kodra, Saranovic, Panayiotou, Bashka
Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1
How to Watch
Date: 12/22/2022
Time: 21:00 CET (3 pm ET)
Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano
Available streaming: DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube
