Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 5 - 1 Vllaznia; UWCL Group Stage

Win on Alfredo Di Stéfano in the last match of the year. Real Madrid won 5-1 against the Albanian side KFF Vllaznia Shkodër. Below are my thoughts on the match.

Grid View Real Madrid XI

Vllaznia XI

Bench

Toril lined up his team like in the picture. Once again, the more offensive formation was put to test with 3 at the back and two fullbacks deployed as wingbacks. Møller and Feller lead the attack in front.

The first half can best be described by just mentioning the completed passes. Real Madrid completed 255 while Vllaznia only 37.

The very beginning of the game was quite wild. In 3’, Møller had a chance that ended up being saved by the goalkeeper.

5’: GOAL (0:1) by Megi Doçi! A freekick given by Kathellen a minute earlier ended up inside of Real Madrid’s net from a direct freekick.

There were a couple more attempts, by sending in a few crosses inside the box. All attempts were unsuccessful.

11’: GOAL (1:1) by Caroline Weir! Pass from Maite, Weir brings it inside the box and shoots from around 14m.

G⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️LLLLLLLLL de @itscarolineweir que a los 10:00 minutos de partido iguala el partido frente al Vllaznia. #HalaMadrid | #UWCL pic.twitter.com/FG1VJ8YWI7 — Misa Malena Ortiz (@Misa_CF) December 22, 2022

Vllaznia show their set-piece skills in 14’ when they take the freekick from almost the halfway line and it ends up being a beautiful cross inside the box to their attacker. Kathellen and Rocío struggle to get it out but ultimately, it gets cleared.

18’: GOAL (2:1) by Teresa Abelleira! A beautiful rocket! Just what we have gotten used to seeing from Tere. Stunning.

Two minutes later, Vllaznia give a penalty after Møller passes from the side and the ball gets blocked by a hand.

21’: GOAL (3:1) by Teresa Abelleira! She takes the ball to shoot it from the spot and makes no mistake. Brilliant penalty sent to the upper left corner.

Until the end of the first half, Real Madrid get a few more chances, but nothing notable.

Halftime substitution: Carla Camacho on for Naomie Feller. The academy player Camacho gets the entire second half in UWCL.

Three minutes in, Tere takes a rocket shot from range which gets saved and the ball end up on the side of the goal at the line where Carla gets it, pushes it through the line until it hits the post, Møller is there but as she’s about to get it, the goalkeeper gets in front of her.

In 65’ Teresa takes a freekick and hits the crossbar. What could’ve been... She’s looking for a hattrick. She gets two more chances during the second half, but nothing very notable.

78’: GOAL (4:1) by Carla Camacho! Rocío’s header on target gets saved by the goalkeeper but Camacho is positioned well to push it inside. The teenager bursts into tears during the celebration of her first goal for the first team of Real Madrid.

G⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️LLLLLLLLLL de @CarlaCamachooo que anota su primer gol con el club en su segundo partido de Champions. #HalaMadrid | #UWCL pic.twitter.com/wgwouAXWjo — Misa Malena Ortiz (@Misa_CF) December 22, 2022

83’: GOAL (5:1) by Paula Partido! After a brilliant dribble inside the box, another defender tries to tackle but Paula already released the ball. A beautiful chip ends up in goal. Another debutant goal for another academy player. What a night!

Y llegó el 5-1 con un auténtico GOLAZO de @paulapartido_7 que anota su primer gol oficial con la camiseta en la misma competición que debutó. #HalaMadrid | #UWCL pic.twitter.com/bBf23bcmAc — Misa Malena Ortiz (@Misa_CF) December 22, 2022

Great win for Real Madrid. Great goal fest to end the year on a positive note. The Champions League campaign is over for the season, but Madrid still has a long way to go in 3 more competitions.