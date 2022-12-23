 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: 23 December 2022

Friday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Training continues at Valdebebas.

Still waiting on the Brazilians, Modric and the two French finalists.

Real Madrid to discover Copa del Rey Round of 32 opposition today.

Draw will take place at 12:30PM local time and pits the club against Cacereño, CD Ibiza IP, Intercity, AD Ceuta, Pontevedra, UD Logroñés, Linares, Eldense, Nàstic or La Nucía.

The Vini Junior routine.

He also seems to have taken Endrick under his wing. Let me just say Endrick’s physique is ridiculous for his age.

