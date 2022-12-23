Open Thread: 23 December 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Training continues at Valdebebas.

Still waiting on the Brazilians, Modric and the two French finalists.

Real Madrid to discover Copa del Rey Round of 32 opposition today.

Draw will take place at 12:30PM local time and pits the club against Cacereño, CD Ibiza IP, Intercity, AD Ceuta, Pontevedra, UD Logroñés, Linares, Eldense, Nàstic or La Nucía.

The Vini Junior routine.

He also seems to have taken Endrick under his wing. Let me just say Endrick’s physique is ridiculous for his age.

