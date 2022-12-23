Real Madrid to host Getafe at Valdebebas for another friendly

Real Madrid are hosting Getafe in a friendly match at Valdebebas which will be played today. Both teams will try to get ready for the return of La Liga, which will happen in just seven days.

Ancelotti and his men already faced Leganes in another friendly behind closed doors last week, and now the Italian coach will have more players at his disposal, given that the likes of Courtois, Hazard, Rudiger, Asensio, Carvajal and Fede Valverde have already rejoined the squad.

It will be important for Ancelotti to manage his squad properly during the first few games after the break, given that Los Blancos can’t take their foot of the pedal if they want to retake control of the table.

Camavinga, Tchouameni and Modric won’t be back with the squad until December 29th, so their presence for the first match against Valladolid the following day is all but ruled out.