Real Madrid draw Cacereño in Copa del Rey’s Round of 32

Real Madrid will face Cacereño in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 32. The match will be played in Caceres’ Estadio Principe Felipe next week, either on January 3rd or January 4th. It will be a one-legged tie so Madrid will have to take care of business against a Segunda RFEF team (the fourth division in Spanish football).

Ancelotti will likely make heavy rotations for that game and players like Hazard, Mariano, Odriozola, Nacho or Lunin could feature in the starting lineup, even more so considering that Los Blancos will be trying to keep every single player fresh after the World Cup break.

Although the Copa del Rey is never a priority, Ancelotti will surely try to avoid an early elimination as that could potentially put some more pressure on Real Madrid’s shoulders. Madrid will have a very busy schedule next month and the Copa del Rey will not be an exception.