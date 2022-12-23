Managing Madrid Podcast: Let’s be honest about Mbappe

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Would selling Ferland Mendy be a mistake?

How will Rodrygo Goes and Aurelien Tchouameni react to missing their penalties in the World Cup?

If we had to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo or Eden Hazard...

Does it makes sense to bring Cristiano back?

Is Malo Gusto a good right-back option?

Eder Militao vs Raphael Varane

What’s the point of signing Kylian Mbappe if he’s not going to play in his best postition?

Would his signing work tactically with Vinicius Jr?

Jude Bellingham’s priorities

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)