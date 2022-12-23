Toni Kroos to decide future in February—report

In a couple week’s time, (January 4th) Toni Kroos will turn 33-years-old and will have just 4 months remaining on his current Real Madrid contract. According to a report from MARCA, Kroos is expected to take a decision — either to let his contract run out and retire from professional football at the top of his game or extend for another season at Real Madrid. That decision will come in February and will give Real Madrid enough time to plan for the 2023-2024 season.

Toni Kroos has reiterated time and time again that his future will not reside at any other club. His goal is to retire at Real Madrid. Kroos said earlier this year, “I don’t even know what will happen in regards to my future, but I’m sure I won’t play for another club”

In a press conference in October, Carlo Ancelotti revealed his thoughts on the player’s future: “He’ll think about it after the World Cup, but I think he’s going to stay.” Kroos is a family man and has remarked on his disdain for the travel as a professional player and time away from family. At the club, no one takes for granted his renewal’; he is a footballer who has hobbies, interest, and values outside of football. There is hope that we will get to enjoy the German for another season, but a final decision will have to wait until February.