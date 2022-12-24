Open Thread: 24 December 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

Glimpses of the friendly with Getafe.

The team played a one-hour training match against Getafe (30 minutes per half). Ancelotti involved all first team players currently at his disposal, alongside some Castilla players.

⚙️ ️ Getting ready for our return to @LaLigaEN! pic.twitter.com/SljFfdTrJh — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) December 23, 2022

A healthy dose of nostalgia is always needed.

Amid all the slander don’t forget that Cristiano was once upon a time the best player in the world. Don’t forget the rest of that team and coach either. What a season.

The year Real Madrid made history. pic.twitter.com/bhw0HCYxGW — TC (@totalcristiano) December 24, 2022

All in favor say Aye!!

| Real Madrid are very likely to bring Fran Garcia back for next season. @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 23, 2022

ICYMI: Benzema and French politics; Camavinga at LB; Zidane; Toronto; Castilla Corner.

In this mega 3-parter podcast hosted by Kiyan, Sid, Ruben, and Kris, with special guest Kristian Jack discuss everything from the World Cup Final aftermath to the greatest president in Real Madrid history. Give it a listen.