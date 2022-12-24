Butragueño: “We are going to Cáceres with the utmost respect”

The Copa del Rey has been a thorn in Real Madrid’s side in recent history. They have not fared well in the tournament, and have only won the competition twice in the past 19 seasons, and since 2015, they have been eliminated from the round-of-32 three times.

That’s why the club, rightfully, will be approaching their upcoming clash with Cacereño in the round-of-32 with caution and focus.

“We are going to Cáceres with the utmost respect and enthusiasm,” Emilio Butragueño, Real Madrid’s Director of Institutional Relations said on Real Madrid TV. “being aware of how difficult and close these matches are.”

“When Real Madrid plays a match, you have to have the right level of concentration because we represent millions of people and expectations are high. The team will surely contribute that part. It’s 90 minutes and I’m sure there will be very enthusiastic fans. We have to be aware of the dangers that these parties have”.

Real Madrid’s game vs Cacereño will be a single elimination game and will take place at the Estadio Príncipe Felipe on January 3rd.