Courtois, Modric, Casemiro, and Benzema make it into L’Équipe’s Team of the Year

Four players from Real Madrid’s 2021 - 2022 season (Thibaut Courtois, Casemiro, Luka Modric, and Karim Benzema) have made the starting XI for L’Équipe’s Team of the Year.

Real Madrid released this statement today on their official website:

Benzema, Courtois, Modrić and Casemiro have been named in L’Équipe’s best team for 2022. The prestigious French newspaper singles out the outstanding role played by the four players in Real Madrid’s remarkable year, which culminated in the club winning the Decimocuarta, LaLiga, the UEFA Super Cup and the Spanish Super Cup. Karim Benzema has enjoyed the best year of his career, which saw him scoop the Ballon d’Or. Courtois has provided decisive saves and won the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper in the world. Modrić, as well as a fantastic 2022 with our team, captained Croatia at the last World Cup. Meanwhile, L’Équipe says that although Casemiro will finish 2022 at Manchester United, he was pivotal in Real Madrid’s excellent season, which has earned him a place in this dream team.

