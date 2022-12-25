Las Blancas Podcast: The kids are alright!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 5-1 win over Vllaznia.

Talking points:

The mysterious case of 4 disappearances from the late squad list

Line-up discussion - the back 3 back in action

Møller and Feller dynamic in the opening 4 minutes

Doci’s freekick goal in 5’; Vllaznia score their first group stage goal and take the early lead

The exhibition of Weir’s quality; equalizer by Weir in 11’

How Real Madrid struggled to defend a freekick in 14’

Tere scores a rocket from a failed clearance in 18’

Penalty for Real Madrid from Møller’s cross; Teresa doubles the lead

Mention of a few more chances in the first half of the match; an interesting combination play between midfielders

Discussing Vllaznia’s 4-5-1 setup

Halftime sub: Carla Camacho in for Feller; 17-year-old getting significant minutes

Camacho’s hunger for a goal

Rocio’s long pass and Weir’s shot; Tere hits the crossbar from a freekick

Substitution 68’: Paula Partido and Claudia F. in for Kathellen and Kenti; another teenager getting the spotlight

Camacho scores in 78’; emotional celebration

Substitution 82’ sub: Freja Siri and Toletti in for Møller and Teresa

Paula Partido gets her goal too in 83’

Standout players

Spanish Super Cup draw

Happy holidays

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)