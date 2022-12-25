Open Thread: 25 December 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Madridistas.
What a year it’s been. We’re truly lucky to be supporters of this great club. That’s it for today’s thread folks. Hala Madrid.
Florentino Pérez: "Happy Christmas, and may 2023 bring us all good health, work and happiness."#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/XoQRXZYOG8— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) December 23, 2022
Loading comments...