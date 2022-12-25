Zidane leads race to coach Brazilian national team -report

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane is currently leading the race to coach the Brazilian national team, according to a report published on French newspaper L’Equipe. Zidane is eager to coach again and even though he was waiting to potentially replace Didier Deschamps as France’s coach, it looks like Deschamps will stay, per that same report.

Brazil have been wanting a reputed coach since Tite decided to walk away following Brazil’s elimination against Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ancelotti was reportedly keen on taking that job next summer but the Italian coach denied the rumors on an interview with Rai Uno.

Zidane would make sense for Brazil, but other names have been considered as the French coach is still waiting to see what the future holds for Deschamps, who hasn’t announced his decision just yet.

If Zidane were to sign for the Brazilian Football Federation, he would reunite with his former players Casemiro, Militao, Vinicius and Rodrygo.